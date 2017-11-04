Turkish jets hit 36 PKK targets in N.Iraq

  • November 04 2017 10:47:00

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency
Turkish jets destroyed outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) camps, weapons positions, arms dumps, and shelters in northern Iraq on Nov. 3, the military said in a statement. 

Airstrikes hit 36 targets in northern Iraq's Zap, Avaşin - Basyan, Mt. Qandil, Sinat-Haftanin, Gara, Hakurk, and Metina regions, the Turkish General Staff said on Nov. 4. 

On Nov. 3, a total of 55 PKK militants were killed by security forces over the last two days during counter-terror operations in eastern and southeastern Turkey, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

Separately, Turkey launched armed drones around Bestler-Dereler region in Turkey's southeastern Şırnak province on Nov. 4, killing four PKK militants and destroying their shelter. 

According to the Şırnak Governor's Office, operations against the terrorist organization are ongoing. 

 

