Turkish, Italian FMs hold talks in Istanbul

  • January 08 2020 09:57:49

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey and Italy's foreign ministers held talks on Jan. 7 in the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul.

“Happy to welcome Minister of Foreign Affairs @luigidimaio of #Italy,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter post following his meeting with Luigi di Maio.

“Will further improve our close relations in various fields. Exchanged views on international issues, particularly crisis in #Libya,” Çavuşoğlu added.

Last week, Turkey's parliament passed a motion in response to a request from Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) for Turkish troops. Libya's capital Tripoli has been besieged by forces of Khalifa Haftar, a warlord based in eastern Libya.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Libya and Italy sit opposite each other on the Mediterranean Sea, making Libya a destination for migrants hoping to get to Europe through Italy's shores.

 

