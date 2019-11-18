Turkish investors aim to increase trade with Iran to $30 billion

TEHRAN-Anadolu Agency
Turkish business people on Nov. 17 said that they aim to significantly increase the volume of trade between Turkey and Iran.

The business people's remarks came at a meeting of the Iranğian Business Council in Tehran.

Nail Olpak, chairman of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), said the goal was to increase the trade volume from $9.5 billion to the level of $30 billion set by the presidents of the two countries.

The 16th meeting of the Iranian Business Council was attended by business people from Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Syria, India, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Ümit Kiler, chairman of the Turkey-Iran Business Council, said they are focusing on improving trade relations with Iran and the next business forum would be held in Tehran after Ankara.

Mehmet Akgün, chairman of the Denizli branch of the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), said they are in Tehran to investigate conditions for trade with Iran and noted there is high business potential.

