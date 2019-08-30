Turkish intelligences captures FETÖ suspect in Malaysia

  • August 30 2019 13:59:23

Turkish intelligences captures FETÖ suspect in Malaysia

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish intelligences captures FETÖ suspect in Malaysia

Turkish intelligence forces arrested the so-called Malaysia chief of the FETÖ in an operation and brought him back to Turkey, security sources said on Aug. 30.       

Amid continued efforts against FETÖ, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) caught Arif Komiş, who had allegedly held senior positions in the terror group in different countries in the past.     

Arif Komiş was wanted by Turkey on charges of being a member of an armed terrorist organization.     

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.     

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.     

MIT,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he supports restoring death penalty amid nationwide outrage over femicides

    Erdoğan says he supports restoring death penalty amid nationwide outrage over femicides

  2. There is no better alternative to NATO: Analysis

    There is no better alternative to NATO: Analysis

  3. 17 countries under focus for exports

    17 countries under focus for exports

  4. Turkey marks Independence War victory

    Turkey marks Independence War victory

  5. Turkey to seek for alternative in case not getting F-35: FM

    Turkey to seek for alternative in case not getting F-35: FM
Recommended
YPG withdrawal in N Syria must be confirmed

YPG withdrawal in N Syria must be confirmed
Erdoğan says press freedom crucial for nation

Erdoğan says press freedom crucial for nation
Turkish veterinarian invents first-aid tool for cattle

Turkish veterinarian invents first-aid tool for cattle
Russia assured Turkey of no attacks on posts in Syria: FM Çavuşoğlu

Russia assured Turkey of no attacks on posts in Syria: FM Çavuşoğlu

Report on state of emergency moves released

Report on state of emergency moves released
Over 17,000 FETÖ suspects purged from military: Minister Akar

Over 17,000 FETÖ suspects purged from military: Minister Akar

WORLD Over 150 migrants storm through Spains enclave fence

Over 150 migrants storm through Spain's enclave fence

More than 150 migrants crossed the border fence at Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta early on Aug. 30 and at least six Spanish police officers suffered minor injuries as they tried to stop them, a government spokesman in the city said.
ECONOMY Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

Economic activity recovery is overdue in the third quarter of 2019, Turkey's Central Bank governor said on Aug. 29.
SPORTS Quaresma joins Kasımpaşa

Quaresma joins Kasımpaşa

Turkish top-tier football league club Kasımpaşa transferred Besiktas' Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma on Aug. 29.