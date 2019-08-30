Turkish intelligences captures FETÖ suspect in Malaysia

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish intelligence forces arrested the so-called Malaysia chief of the FETÖ in an operation and brought him back to Turkey, security sources said on Aug. 30.

Amid continued efforts against FETÖ, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) caught Arif Komiş, who had allegedly held senior positions in the terror group in different countries in the past.

Arif Komiş was wanted by Turkey on charges of being a member of an armed terrorist organization.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.