Turkish industrial output slips in August

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's industrial production dropped 3.6% year-on-year in August, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 14.

The mining and quarrying index posted the highest annual fall among industrial sub-sectors, with 6%, TÜİK said.

The manufacturing index and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index fell 3.3% and 0.4%, respectively, in the same period.

On a monthly basis, the country's industrial output also dropped 2.8% in August.

"While mining and quarrying index fell 9.2% and manufacturing index dropped 2.7%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose 0.9% in August 2019, compared to previous month," TÜİK noted.