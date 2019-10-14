Turkish industrial output slips in August
ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's industrial production dropped 3.6% year-on-year in August, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 14.
The mining and quarrying index posted the highest annual fall among industrial sub-sectors, with 6%, TÜİK said.
The manufacturing index and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index fell 3.3% and 0.4%, respectively, in the same period.
On a monthly basis, the country's industrial output also dropped 2.8% in August.
"While mining and quarrying index fell 9.2% and manufacturing index dropped 2.7%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose 0.9% in August 2019, compared to previous month," TÜİK noted.