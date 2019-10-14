Turkish industrial output slips in August

  • October 14 2019 10:57:00

Turkish industrial output slips in August

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish industrial output slips in August

Turkey's industrial production dropped 3.6% year-on-year in August, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 14.

The mining and quarrying index posted the highest annual fall among industrial sub-sectors, with 6%, TÜİK said.

The manufacturing index and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index fell 3.3% and 0.4%, respectively, in the same period.

On a monthly basis, the country's industrial output also dropped 2.8% in August.

"While mining and quarrying index fell 9.2% and manufacturing index dropped 2.7%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose 0.9% in August 2019, compared to previous month," TÜİK noted.

industry, economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

    Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

  2. Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

    Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

  3. City center of Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK

    City center of Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK

  4. US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

    US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

  5. Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds

    Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds
Recommended
Investment in technology key for Turkeys transformation

Investment in technology key for Turkey's transformation
Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official
Cappadocia trail race sees spike in runners

Cappadocia trail race sees spike in runners
Turkish gov’t aims to drop budget deficit-to-GDP ratio

Turkish gov’t aims to drop budget deficit-to-GDP ratio
Turkeys dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production down in August
Current account posts $2.7 bln surplus

Current account posts $2.7 bln surplus
WORLD Ecuador govt, indigenous strike deal to end protests

Ecuador gov't, indigenous strike deal to end protests

Ecuadorian government and protestors led by indigenous organizations on Oct. 13 reached a deal to cancel an International Monetary Fund (IMF) package, according to media reports
ECONOMY Turkish industrial output slips in August

Turkish industrial output slips in August

Turkey's industrial production dropped 3.6% year-on-year in August, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Turkey seeks another victory in France

Turkey seeks another victory in France

The top two teams in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualification stage clash on Oct. 14 in Paris with the winner to get a major advantage for a ticket to next summer’s finals.