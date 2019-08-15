Turkish, Indonesian leaders exchange holiday greetings

  • August 15 2019 09:20:31

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his Indonesian counterpart by telephone on Aug. 14to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.       

Erdoğan and Joko Widodo exchanged holiday greetings, Turkey's Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement.       

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.       

Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of this intervention and share the meat with the poor and their relatives.     

Turkey, Indonesia, Erdoğan, widodo

