Turkish, Indonesian leaders exchange holiday greetings
ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his Indonesian counterpart by telephone on Aug. 14to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
Erdoğan and Joko Widodo exchanged holiday greetings, Turkey's Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement.
The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.
Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of this intervention and share the meat with the poor and their relatives.