Turkish, Indonesian leaders exchange holiday greetings

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his Indonesian counterpart by telephone on Aug. 14to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Erdoğan and Joko Widodo exchanged holiday greetings, Turkey's Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of this intervention and share the meat with the poor and their relatives.