Turkish howitzers target terrorists in Tal Abyad town

As part of Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9, Turkish howitzers have targeted terrorists in the bordering Tal Abyad town of Syria.
Nacho Sanchez Amor has been appointed as the new rapporteur on Turkey, the European Parliament said on Oct. 8.
The World Bank has revised upwards its economic growth forecast for the Turkish economy for 2019, citing improvement in domestic demand.
Anadolu Efes beat Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta 80-68 in an away game in Turkey's Basketball Super Lig on Oct. 7.