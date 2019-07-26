Households spend most on rent, food, transport

  • July 26 2019 14:24:00

Households spend most on rent, food, transport

ANKARA
Households spend most on rent, food, transport

Most of households’ spending in 2018 went to housing/rent, food and transportation, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on July 26.

Housing and rent had a 23.7 percent share in people’s overall spending last year, down from 24.7 in 2017 while food and non-alcoholic beverages and transportation had 20.3 percent (19.7 percent in 2018) and 18.3 percent (18.7 percent) shares, respectively.

The monthly average consumption expenditure of households was 2,181 Turkish Liras ($386) last year, up from the previous year’s 1,854 liras.

Household expenditure on health and educational services had the lowest share with 2.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, TÜİK’s Household Consumption Expenditures Survey showed.

The share spending on hotel and restaurants in total expenditure inched up to 6.5 percent in 2018 from 6.2 percent in 2017. The corresponding figure for communication spending was 3.8 percent which was slightly lower than last year’s 3.4 percent.

The share of alcohol and tobacco spending declined to 4 percent last year from 4.5 percent in 2017.

TÜİK data also showed that the highest income group spent 21.6 percent of its budget on transportation (23.9 percent in 2017) while for the lowest income group the largest spending item was housing and rent with a 31.4 percent share (31.9 percent in 2017).

Turkey, Housing, rent, expenditures, tüik

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

    Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

  2. US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

    US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

  3. Erdoğan says Russia visa-free travel fruit of warm relations

    Erdoğan says Russia visa-free travel fruit of warm relations

  4. Ankara, Moscow hold talks on S-400 production in Turkey

    Ankara, Moscow hold talks on S-400 production in Turkey

  5. Turkey vows to destroy terror corridor in N Syria regardless of US talks

    Turkey vows to destroy terror corridor in N Syria regardless of US talks
Recommended
Turkish armored vehicle Hızır scores first exports

Turkish armored vehicle 'Hızır' scores first exports
Central Bank reserves reach $96.3B in June

Central Bank reserves reach $96.3B in June
Central Bank lowers interest rates 425 bps

Central Bank lowers interest rates 425 bps
Manufacturing capacity use inches down in July

Manufacturing capacity use inches down in July
Sectoral confidence indices for July

Sectoral confidence indices for July

Turkey needs higher productivity for continual growth: World Bank

Turkey needs higher productivity for continual growth: World Bank
WORLD Tunisia prepares for presidents funeral, new elections

Tunisia prepares for president's funeral, new elections

Tunisia is inviting world leaders to attend the funeral for its president who died in office and preparing a new election to replace him.
ECONOMY Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Turkey and Russia's bilateral trade should reach the target jointly adopted by the two countries' leaders of $100 billion "as soon as possible", the Turkish trade minister said on July 26.
SPORTS Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

In exactly a year from July 26, skateboarding will make its Olympic bow at the Tokyo 2020 Games with top skaters hoping the global exposure will help take the sport to the next level of popularity.