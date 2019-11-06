Turkish hazelnut sector eyes new target markets

  November 06 2019

Turkish hazelnut sector eyes new target markets

GİRESUN-Anadolu Agency
Turkish hazelnut sector eyes new target markets

Turkey’s hazelnut sectors are seeking to get into new markets such as India, Russia, Mexico and Brazil, said the head of the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters’ Association.

Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association set up new target markets for exporters such as India, Russia, Mexico and Brazil, the head of the trade group said.

The association will launch promotion and marketing campaigns for Turkish hazelnut at the end of this year, Edip Sevinç told Anadolu Agency.

"The sector focused on China after 2000 and start bearing its fruits in 2019 with a great increase in exports," Sevinç said.

He added that the sector expects to close the season with export of 310,000-320,000 tons of hazelnuts.

Turkey earned revenues of $641 million in the first two months of the season, doubling on an annual basis.

The volume of hazelnut exports also surged 72% to 99,891 tons during the same period.

