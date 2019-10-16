Turkish GSM operators post $4.2B net sales in first half

  • October 16 2019 10:51:59

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's GSM operators -- Turkcell, Vodafone and Türk Telekom -- posted 23.9 billion Turkish liras ($4.23 billion) net sales in the first half of 2019, state-run communications agency said on Oct. 15.

Net sales of GSM operators jumped by 11.16% in the January-June period on an annual basis, according to Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) data.

Three operators' investments reached 4.1 billion Turkish liras ($728 million) during the first six months, up 57.7% versus the same period last year.

The official data also showed that Turkey has 81.6 million mobile phone subscribers, 75.3 million fixed broadband subscribers and 11.47 million fixed phone subscribers as of end of June.

