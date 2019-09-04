Turkish, Greek Cypriots restores media files, paintings

NICOSIA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Greek Cypriots delivered audio and video archives and paintings that have historical value, to the United Nations on Sept. 3 in accordance with a restoration process.

The audio and video archives, including important sections from the cultural, artistic, social and political life of the Turkish Cypriot people before 1963, and 219 paintings by Greek Cypriot artists who remained under protection in the north after 1974, were delivered as a part of an agreement

reached between both sides Feb. 26.

After the completion of necessary works related to archives and paintings, all cultural products returned mutually will meet visitors at an exhibition in a buffer zone, according to a statement made by the Presidency of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

After the joint exhibition all cultural products will be delivered to belonging parties.

President of TRNC Mustafa Akıncı stressed that this step of mutual goodwill is "extremely important" for the two communities to get close.