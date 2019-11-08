Anadolu Efes defeat Greece's Olympiacos

Anadolu Efes defeat Greece's Olympiacos

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeated Greece's Olympiacos Piraeus on Nov. 7 in a seventh round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

A dominant performance in the second quarter (32-11) propelled Efes victory as they led the half by 18 points (53-38) and never looked back.

Anadolu Efes guards, Serbian Vasilije Micic and U.S. star Shane Larkin were match's top scorers, Micic produced 27 points and Larkin played with 24 points of his own.

For the losing side, Brandon Paul produced 15 points and Georgios Printezis scored 14 points.

Anadolu Efes has five wins in the last six games, while Olympiacos gained two victories this season in the EuroLeague. 

Nov. 7's results:

Olympiacos - Anadolu Efes: 67-86

Zenit St Petersburg - Khimki : 73-87

Crvena Zvezda - Real Madrid: 60-75

Maccabi Tel Aviv - Alba Berlin: 104-78

Olimpia Milano - Baskonia: 81-74

