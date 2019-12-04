Turkish fund to build $10B petchem and refinery facility

  • December 04 2019 09:23:13

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Wealth Fund Management Company will construct a $10 billion refinery and petrochemicals complex in Ceyhan, in Turkey's southeastern Adana province, the Wealth Fund's officials told Anadolu Agency on Dec. 3.

Ceyhan is touted as a hub for petrochemical products and already has one petrochemical project under development in the region.

The decision to develop the complex marks the fund's first greenfield investment in the energy sector. It is also in line with Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry's New Economy Program for 2020-2022 to reduce dependency on energy imports, of which Turkey pays $43 billion on an annual basis.

The design and engineering works for the refinery and the petrochemical complex will be completed by 2021 when the construction of the facility will start.

During the construction phase of the complex, 10,000 will be employed while 5,000 will work at the facility when it opens.

According to the management company's website, the fund aims to develop and boost the value of the country's strategic assets and provide resources for primary investments.

A number of public assets including those from Turkey's Pipeline Corporation Company, Turkish Airlines, Turkish Petroleum, Halkbank, Ziraat Bank, Borsa Istanbul were transferred to the wealth fund.

The complex is also purported to help reduce Turkey's current account deficit by $1.5 billion annually by reducing the country's petrochemical imports, which reached $13 billion last year.

Turkey aims to decrease dependency on imports in the energy, mining, refinery and petrochemical sectors, considered strategic areas that the fund is targeting for investments.

The Wealth Fund Management Company will lead the facility's investment, however, it will also be open to partnerships from the private sector including institutional players.

