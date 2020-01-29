Turkish frigate saves 30 Med Sea migrants from drowning

ANKARA
The staff of Turkish Navy frigate TCG Gaziantep, which is on a Mediterranean duty to support NATO’s Operation Sea Guardian, rescued 30 migrants on a drifting dingy off Libya.

Spotting the unregistered migrants on the boat, the frigate intervened.

The migrants were provided with aid and medical support, before they were handed to Libyan Coast Guard officials.
TCG Gaziantep is part of the Turkish Navy mission that directly contributes to the Operation Sea Guardian.

The mission consists of frigates TCG Gökova, TCG Göksu, TCG Gediz and fuel ship TCG Yaray Kudret Güngör along with TCG Gaziantep.

Operation Sea Guardian is a non-article 5 maritime security operation aimed at working with Mediterranean stakeholders “to maintain maritime situational awareness, deter and counter-terrorism and enhance capacity building,” the NATO says.

It is led by Allied Maritime Command Headquarters (MARCOM) in Northwood, United Kingdom.

Thousands of people who tried to go to European Union member countries “illegaly” on primitive vehicles have died in the Mediterranean Sea.

On Jan. 27, 500 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean by two boats run by aid agencies and have been looking for safe ports in Malta and Italy, the groups said.

