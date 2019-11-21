Turkish foreign policy is clogged, says main opposition leader

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Nov. 21 said that Turkey has ever-increasing problems, and two fundamental issues are in foreign policy and the economy.

“Turkey has problems, and they are getting heavier. We need to spread around Turkey and tell the public of our solutions. We are carrying out these works,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The CHP leader’s remarks came during an interview with private broadcaster FOX TV.

Turkey is not being governed well, according to Kılıçdaroğlu.

“Ask the tradesmen, the farmers; they are at a miserable state. The industrialists say they can’t see ahead. Foreign policy is also clogged,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu once again slammed the government’s foreign policy on Syria, echoing his previous remarks of “entering the Middle East swamp.” He said that Turkey has turned the whole world against herself with these policies.

With these problems, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan can call for an early election, the CHP chief claimed.

“Turkey will either go to early polls or not, in accordance with Erdoğan’s mood,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also added that early elections are not a priority for the CHP. “Our priority is to build a peaceful Turkey in which no child will go to bed hungry.”

Even though Kılıçdaroğlu said early polls are not a priority for the CHP, he gave the green light to respond in favor of early elections if the discussion comes up.

“If they want, they can bring it tomorrow morning; we will approve it,” he said.

The CHP leader also said that Turkey needs to give up on the presidential system and adopt a parliamentary one.

“All political parties and non-governmental organizations should come together. We will bring a constitutional change. We will build a democratic constitution that everyone will approve,” he said.