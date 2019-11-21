Turkish foreign policy is clogged, says main opposition leader  

  • November 21 2019 15:50:00

Turkish foreign policy is clogged, says main opposition leader  

ANKARA
Turkish foreign policy is clogged, says main opposition leader

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Nov. 21 said that Turkey has ever-increasing problems, and two fundamental issues are in foreign policy and the economy.

“Turkey has problems, and they are getting heavier. We need to spread around Turkey and tell the public of our solutions. We are carrying out these works,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The CHP leader’s remarks came during an interview with private broadcaster FOX TV.

Turkey is not being governed well, according to Kılıçdaroğlu.

“Ask the tradesmen, the farmers; they are at a miserable state. The industrialists say they can’t see ahead. Foreign policy is also clogged,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu once again slammed the government’s foreign policy on Syria, echoing his previous remarks of “entering the Middle East swamp.” He said that Turkey has turned the whole world against herself with these policies.

With these problems, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan can call for an early election, the CHP chief claimed.

 “Turkey will either go to early polls or not, in accordance with Erdoğan’s mood,” he said. 

Kılıçdaroğlu also added that early elections are not a priority for the CHP. “Our priority is to build a peaceful Turkey in which no child will go to bed hungry.”

Even though Kılıçdaroğlu said early polls are not a priority for the CHP, he gave the green light to respond in favor of early elections if the discussion comes up.

“If they want, they can bring it tomorrow morning; we will approve it,” he said.

The CHP leader also said that Turkey needs to give up on the presidential system and adopt a parliamentary one.

“All political parties and non-governmental organizations should come together. We will bring a constitutional change. We will build a democratic constitution that everyone will approve,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu

  2. Turkey's ex-military chief Yaşar Büyükanıt dies at 79

    Turkey's ex-military chief Yaşar Büyükanıt dies at 79

  3. Turkey establishes 145-km-long, 30-km-deep safe zone in Syria: Defense minister

    Turkey establishes 145-km-long, 30-km-deep safe zone in Syria: Defense minister

  4. Moscow vows to complete Russian-Turkish deal on Syria

    Moscow vows to complete Russian-Turkish deal on Syria

  5. ‘Cypriotnization’

    ‘Cypriotnization’
Recommended
Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan
Migrants beaten by Greek troops get treatment in Turkey

Migrants beaten by Greek troops get treatment in Turkey
Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities
Presidential office refutes claim that Erdoğan met CHP member

Presidential office refutes claim that Erdoğan met CHP member

Hacettepe rises in top 300 medical schools list

Hacettepe rises in top 300 medical schools list
Turkey establishes 145-km-long, 30-km-deep safe zone in Syria: Defense minister

Turkey establishes 145-km-long, 30-km-deep safe zone in Syria: Defense minister
WORLD Amid turmoil, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

Amid turmoil, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

Following days of turmoil that have damaged the British royal family’s reputation, Prince Andrew announced on Nov. 20 that he will step back from public duties “for the foreseeable future” because of his association with a notorious American sex offender.
ECONOMY OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revised its gross domestic product (GDP) predictions for the Turkish economy for this year, next year and 2021.

SPORTS Obradovic in away bid to recover his devastated Fenerbahçe

Obradovic in away bid to recover his devastated Fenerbahçe

Barcelona Lassa beat Istanbul's Fenerbahçe which has 2-7 win/loss record this season