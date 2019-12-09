Turkish forces seize large amount of ammunition

DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces on Dec. 9 seized a large number of explosives, weapons, and ammunition in an operation against the PKK/KCK terrorist organization, officials said.

A drone-backed operation in Bağlar, Çınar and Kayapınar districts of southeastern Diyarbakır province was carried out, the public prosecutor's office said.

As a result, 73.37 kilograms (161 pounds) of plastic explosives, 10 long-barreled guns, rocket launchers, and two hand grenades were seized from a house. At least 20 suspects were detained with police on the lookout for two suspects at large.

During a coordinated operation in southeastern Adıyaman province, 24.595 kilograms (54 pounds) of plastic explosives were also seized.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union.