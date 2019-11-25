Turkish forces seize explosive material in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces have seized explosive material during search and sweep activities in northern Syria, according to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry on Nov. 24.

A large amount of mines, mortar shells, material and improvised explosive device (IED) were destroyed in the district of Ras al-Ayn during the search and sweep activities, the ministry said in a statement.

Ras al-Ayn district located east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria was liberated from terrorists during Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Peace Spring that was launched on Oct. 9.

The operation aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara agreed with Washington on Oct. 17 to pause its operation to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned safe zone.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.