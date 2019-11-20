Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 10 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least 10 PKK terrorists were “neutralized” on Nov. 20 during an air-backed operation by Turkish security forces in northern Iraq, according to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

“10 PKK terrorists who were plotting an attack were neutralized together with their heavy arms ammunition and fuel in an air-backed operation carried out in Haftanin region as part of Operation Claw-3, which successfully continue in northern Iraq,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

Over 400 PKK terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.