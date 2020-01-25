Turkish football giants Besiktas sack coach Avcı

  January 25 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish football club Beşiktaş sacked their coach Abdullah Avcı on Jan. 24.

"Our executive board decided to part ways with Beşiktaş coach Abdullah Avcı. We thank him and wish him success in the future," the club said in their official website.

Avcı's Beşiktaş career ended just in 239 days.

During these 239 days, Beşiktaş played 28 games, losing 14, winning only 11 games.

The Turkish club won just one game in six matches in the UEFA Europa League this season and was eliminated from the tournament in the group stage.

Beşiktaş is currently in seventh place with 30 points in Turkish Super Lig.

Lastly, Beşiktaş were eliminated in the Turkish Cup after losing against Erzurumspor 3-2 on Wednesday.

Beşiktaş games with the coach Avcı are as follows:

 

Turkey,

Turkish football club Beşiktaş sacked their coach Abdullah Avci on Jan. 24.