Turkish FM meets Iraqi premier in Baghdad

  • January 09 2020 13:57:00

Turkish FM meets Iraqi premier in Baghdad

BAGHDAD-Anadolu Agency
Turkish FM meets Iraqi premier in Baghdad

Turkey's visiting foreign minister on Jan. 9 met Iraqi premier in the capital Baghdad.

The closed-door meeting of Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Adel Abdul-Mahdi was held at the Republican Palace, with the attendance of delegations from both sides.

Çavuşoğlu had announced his arrival on Twitter: "In #Baghdad to discuss our relations w/brotherly #Iraq and regional developments."

Turkey's top diplomat is also expected to meet Iraqi President Barham Salih, Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi.

Çavuşoğlu's visit came amid heightened tension between the U.S. and Iran, starting with the killing of an American contractor at a U.S. base in Iraq late last month. However, he is expected to hold talks on bilateral relations as well.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a Jan. 8 statement that the visit is “within the context of our intensified diplomatic efforts to alleviate the escalated tension in the aftermath of recent developments in the region.”

Turkish top diplomat to visit Iraq amid tensions
Turkish top diplomat to visit Iraq amid tensions

The U.S. retaliated with airstrikes on the Iran-backed militia it says is responsible for conducting the attack, killing dozens. The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was then attacked on Dec. 31, 2019 by a group of enraged militiamen and demonstrators.

U.S. officials have placed blame for the attacks on the U.S. Embassy and base squarely on the head of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani's shoulders, claiming if the airstrike that killed him was not carried out hundreds more American lives would have been lost.

On Jan. 8, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tehran had "concluded proportionate measures" in response to the U.S. killing of Soleimani, last week, adding that Tehran is not looking for a war with the U.S.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

    Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

  3. Ankara, Moscow seek cease-fire in Libya as of Jan 12

    Ankara, Moscow seek cease-fire in Libya as of Jan 12

  4. Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

    Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

  5. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed
Recommended
Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on E Med

Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on E Med
13.5 tons of illegally hunted mussels seized in Turkey

13.5 tons of illegally hunted mussels seized in Turkey
Over 16,000 migrants held in western Turkey in 2019

Over 16,000 migrants held in western Turkey in 2019
Detained ISIL terrorists planned to target Turkish police

Detained ISIL terrorists planned to target Turkish police
Turkey destroys hundreds of mines, IEDs in N Syria

Turkey destroys hundreds of mines, IEDs in N Syria

Over 470 women killed in Turkey in 2019: Platform

Over 470 women killed in Turkey in 2019: Platform
WORLD Over 20,000 people fled Idlib toward Turkish border

Over 20,000 people fled Idlib toward Turkish border

Over 20,000 civilians have fled Syria’s northwestern region of Idlib to places near the Turkish border in the last two days, amid heightened bombardments by the Syrian regime and Russia, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 9.
ECONOMY Oil prices down with lost gains after Trumps comments

Oil prices down with lost gains after Trump's comments

Crude oil prices were down on Jan. 8 having lost gains recorded in the previous sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments to calm tensions in the Middle East.
SPORTS Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

Turkey's national women volleyball team will take on Belgium for their last group match in the European qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Jan. 10.