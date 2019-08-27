Turkish fishermen hopeful for upcoming season

  • August 27 2019 09:38:26

Turkish fishermen hopeful for upcoming season

ÇANAKKALE-Anadolu Agency
Fishermen in Turkey's northwestern Çanakkale province are hopeful for the coming fishing season.

"Our fishermen were satisfied with the last season. We are hopeful for this season [...] We hope our fishermen will have a good season," Mehmet Özkurnaz, the head of local fisheries cooperative association, told Anadolu Agency.

He believed that the fisheries in this region will increase significantly in terms of bluefish, which is the most profitable for fishermen.

Tuncay Dinç, a fisherman in the province, also said fish prices will fall as of the beginning of the season.

"Anchovy, blue fish and scad were so fruitful [previous season], I hope this season will be the same," Dinç said, adding sardines are the most attractive one these days.

The fishing season will start from the first day of September.

Turkey, fishermen, Çanakkale

