Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

  • November 29 2019 12:00:14

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s leading banking and financial institutions inked a deal to buy 85.05 percent of credit rating agency JCR Eurasia, Turkey’s banking association said on Nov. 29.

Borsa Istanbul will hold 18.5 percent of the company, while Japan Credit Rating Agency will hold 14.95 percent. Turkish private and state lenders, including Ziraat Bank, Garanti BBVA, Yapı Kredi will also hold stakes in the company with 2.86 percent, said a statement by The Banks Association of Turkey.

According to the association, the new partnership will determine the creditworthiness of companies wishing to borrow from financial markets, which would help use of financial resources more efficiently.

The plan could be considered a “tangible step” taken by Turkey in setting up a “national credit rating agency”.

For a long time, Turkey has criticized international agencies, saying they might be subjective and do non-transparent evaluation from time to time, resulting in an unfair decrease of confidence in some countries' economies.

