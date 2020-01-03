Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019

  • January 03 2020 12:31:47

Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019

Turkey's exports amounted to $180.46 billion, up 2.04 percent, compared to last year, the country's trade minister said on Jan. 3.

Ruhsar Pekcan said that, despite all the hurdles in 2019, Turkey once again broke records in exports hitting a historical high.

"Last year, imports decreased by 8.99 percent to reach $210.4 billion," she noted, adding foreign trade deficit decreased by 44.9 percent from $54.3 billion to $29.9 billion dollars.

Foreign trade made a record contribution of 4.7 points to growth, the largest contribution seen in 18 years in Turkey.

Noting that the government-supported exporters with 3.2 billion Turkish liras ($540 million) last year, she added: "This is the largest figure for supporting export in the history of the country.

In 2020, we will increase this to 3.8 billion liras ($640 million)."

MOST POPULAR

  1. US airstrike kills Iran's Quds force head, Iraqi PMU chief

    US airstrike kills Iran's Quds force head, Iraqi PMU chief

  2. Waiting for passengers with signs banned at Istanbul Airport

    Waiting for passengers with signs banned at Istanbul Airport

  3. Trump 'directed' killing of Soleimani, Tehran vows to retaliate

    Trump 'directed' killing of Soleimani, Tehran vows to retaliate

  4. Seven detained in Istanbul for aiding ex-Nissan CEO's flight

    Seven detained in Istanbul for aiding ex-Nissan CEO's flight

  5. Police drone shot down by gendarmerie in Taksim Square

    Police drone shot down by gendarmerie in Taksim Square
Recommended
Oil prices up 3 pct with tensions in Middle East

Oil prices up 3 pct with tensions in Middle East
Annual inflation rate at 11.84 pct in December

Annual inflation rate at 11.84 pct in December
Government slashes VAT on furniture

Government slashes VAT on furniture

Turkey issues completion visa for investments worth $18.4B

Turkey issues completion visa for investments worth $18.4B
Gold production in Turkey breaks record

Gold production in Turkey breaks record
Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter

Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter
WORLD 445 cross into Bangladesh from India in past two months

445 cross into Bangladesh from India in past two months

Illegal border crossings from India to Bangladesh have risen in recent months amid ongoing citizenship crisis in India, official data from Dhaka showed on Jan. 3.

ECONOMY Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019

Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019

Turkey's exports amounted to $180.46 billion, up 2.04 percent, compared to last year, the country's trade minister said.

SPORTS Liverpool win against Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield

Liverpool win against Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield

English Premier League leaders Liverpool beat Sheffield United 2-0 in Jan. 2's league match to earn their 11th straight win.