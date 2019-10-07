Turkish drilling ship to start activity in a couple of days: Minister

  • October 07 2019 12:10:33

Turkish drilling ship to start activity in a couple of days: Minister

ANTALYA
Turkish drilling ship to start activity in a couple of days: Minister

Turkey’s Yavuz drilling vessel, which has reached the Güzelyurt-1 well location in the Mediterranean Sea, will start its drilling activities in a couple of days, the energy and natural resources minister has said.

“Yavuz has reached the Güzelyurt-1 well location. It will start its new drilling today [Oct. 7] or tomorrow [Oct. 8],” Fatih Dönmez said on Oct. 7.

The minister’s remarks came during a speech at the 10th Energy Summit of Turkey, in the southern province of Antalya.

The Fatih drilling vessel, on the other hand, continues its drilling activities, the minister added.

“[Fatih’s] drilling at Finike region continues at 4,300 meters. We will deepen it more to 500-600 meters,” Dönmez said.

Ahead of its second mission, Yavuz carried out its operations at the Karpaz-1 well, located in the Bay of Gazimağusa, also known as Famagusta, in Turkish Cyprus.

Yavuz is undertaking a new expedition in Turkey’s continental shelf in the northeast of Cyprus, according to an official.

“Yavuz will launch a new round of offshore drilling operations on Oct. 7,” Çağatay Erciyes, acting director general at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter.

“The drilling area lies within the Turkish CS [continental shelf] registered with the U.N.,” he added.

The Turkish government granted Turkish Petroleum drilling permits in 2012, the official added.

Yavuz will continue to work in the Mediterranean Sea until January 2020.

Turkey, as a guarantor nation for Turkish Cyprus, is currently carrying out hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with its drilling vessels, Fatih and Yavuz, along with two other seismic vessels that are also operating in the same region.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that Turkish Cyprus also has rights to the resources in the area.

Fatih Dönmez,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US troops' retreat from N Syria has begun: Erdoğan

    US troops' retreat from N Syria has begun: Erdoğan

  2. ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

    ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

    Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

  4. Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?

    Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?

  5. CHP leader sets new goals for his party

    CHP leader sets new goals for his party
Recommended
Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington in November

Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington in November
‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan
Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health
Turkeys ship Yavuz set to begin drilling in Med Sea

Turkey's ship Yavuz set to begin drilling in Med Sea
Turkey should stand apart from the ‘Middle East swamp’ says CHP leader

Turkey should stand apart from the ‘Middle East swamp’ says CHP leader
EU must keep pledges on migration deal, as Turkey did: Turkish FM

EU must keep pledges on migration deal, as Turkey did: Turkish FM
WORLD Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany’s interior minister on Oct. 6 called for closer cooperation with Turkey to handle the refugee and migration crisis.
ECONOMY Airlines agree on price cap for domestic flights

Airlines agree on price cap for domestic flights

Local airlines have agreed to introduce a price cap on domestic flight fares, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş won against Turkish Süper Lig leader Alanyaspor 2-0 in a Week 7 match to end the six-game unbeaten run of the visiting side and grab its second win of the season in a week its city rivals faltered.