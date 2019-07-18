Turkish doctors remove brain tissue from toddler's head

  • July 18 2019 09:48:09

Turkish doctors remove brain tissue from toddler's head

KOCAELİ-Anadolu Agency
Turkish doctors remove brain tissue from toddlers head

A Turkish couple expressed joy on July 17 after doctors successfully removed 1.25 kilograms of neural tissue from their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter's head.

Baby Elif, the daughter of Arzu and Ali Akın Hıdır, was discharged from the neurosurgery clinic at Marmara University's Training and Research Hospital in Pendik, Istanbul.

The couple was ecstatic after their baby was back in their arms after surgery was performed by neurosurgery expert Dr. Adnan Dağçınar.

Elif was diagnosed with encephalocele, also known as cranium bifidum, a protrusion of brain tissue through a congenital fissure in the skull, when Arzu was four months pregnant.

She rejected doctors' advice to terminate the pregnancy.

“Thanks to social media, we made our voice heard. We were relieved when doctors at Marmara University said our baby can survive,” said Arzu.

“Thank God, now I can hold her in my arms and dress her up. It's like her second birth. I appreciate everyone who supported us in any manner,” she told Anadolu Agency.

The process seemed to speed up after they appealed to the public through social media. Elif's father, Ali, said he still could not believe his daughter was treated so quickly.

“My daughter recovered so fast. Now we are at home filled with happiness that words can't express,” he said. “This is the first time I am holding her in my arms since she was born."

Elif will undergo more surgery after her first birthday, according to Ali.

Her parents said they are grateful for the support from their fellow Turks and officials at the Ministry of Health and lawmaker Mehmet Taytak from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), who treated them as family members.

Turkey, neural tissue, surgery, encephalocele

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

    Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  2. US releases former Turkish banking executive

    US releases former Turkish banking executive

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

  4. EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

    EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
US releases former Turkish banking executive

US releases former Turkish banking executive

Capacity of prisons to exceed 300,000

Capacity of prisons to exceed 300,000
New agency to move Turkey high up in tourism league: Minister

New agency to move Turkey high up in tourism league: Minister

20 Turkish Air Force officers detained over FETÖ links

20 Turkish Air Force officers detained over FETÖ links

Police receive 851 bomb calls in 2019

Police receive 851 bomb calls in 2019
Parliament supports government’s gas drilling activities in east Med Sea

Parliament supports government’s gas drilling activities in east Med Sea
Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

WORLD EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

The European Commission on July 19 adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion (nearly $1.6 billion), ensuring EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey.  
ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.