Turkish defense products exhibited in Kuwait

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish defense companies on Dec. 10 exhibited armored vehicles, maritime platforms, weapon systems and software solutions in Kuwait.

This year's Gulf Defense and Aerospace event brought together military officials from Kuwait and its allies with defense and aviation firms.

Turkey's Otokar, an armored vehicles manufacturers, exhibited Arma 6x6, Cobra II and Nurol Makina Ejder TOMA vehicles.

Machinery and Chemical Industry Authority, ATA Weapon Industry, TİSAS-Trabzon Weapon are taking part in the fair with their products.

Turkey's defense giant Havelsan presented its capabilities in various fields, particularly electronic systems, software and information technologies.

These companies, which currently meet the various needs of Kuwaiti security forces, are expected to develop and deepen the cooperation potential in the country with new projects.

During the fair, cooperation opportunities will be discussed with the Kuwaiti military officials.