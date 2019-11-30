Turkish defense giants to grow in 2019

  • November 30 2019 11:18:18

Turkish defense giants to grow in 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish defense giants to grow in 2019

Significant defense sector players in Turkey wants to close the year with annual increases, according to their chairmans' speeches on Nov. 29.

Haluk Gorgun, the head of the Turkish defense giant Aselsan, which reached $1.87 billion in revenues in 2018, will close 2019 with $2.9 billion in revenues.

"A significant amount of this revenue will come from exports, while the price per kilogram of the Turkish exports is around $1.5, Aselsan's price $1,500 per kilogram," he said.

Aselsan is active in military and civil telecommunications, radar, electronic warfare, defense, weapons, command control and navigation systems.

Temel Kotil, general manager of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) of which the largest stakeholder is the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, stressed it will grow 43 percent in 2019 on an annual basis.

The firm will close 2019 with $3.3 billion in revenues and wants to enter the top 10 defense firms in the world, he added.

TAI was established in 1973 under the auspices of the Industry and Technology Ministry to reduce foreign dependency of Turkey in the defense industry.

The company produces unmanned aerial vehicles, communication satellite, planes, helicopters and components, and works on modernizing projects.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Check your ‘brain death’ first, Erdoğan urges Macron on NATO

    Check your ‘brain death’ first, Erdoğan urges Macron on NATO

  2. Istanbul’s landmark club reopens as a hotel

    Istanbul’s landmark club reopens as a hotel

  3. Greek Cypriots use Cyprus talks to drive Turkey into corner: Turkish Cypriot FM

    Greek Cypriots use Cyprus talks to drive Turkey into corner: Turkish Cypriot FM

  4. Windstorm hits Istanbul, northern Aegean

    Windstorm hits Istanbul, northern Aegean

  5. Lake Eber is about to die, experts warn

    Lake Eber is about to die, experts warn
Recommended
Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia
Turkish imports hit $17.4 billion in September

Turkish imports hit $17.4 billion in September
Confidence in economy improves again in November

Confidence in economy improves again in November
Turkish Central Bank reserves exceed $104B in October

Turkish Central Bank reserves exceed $104B in October

Islamic Development Bank deals to aid exporters in Turkey

Islamic Development Bank deals to aid exporters in Turkey
Turkish manufacturers focus on wooden toys

Turkish manufacturers focus on wooden toys
WORLD NATO doing more that it has for decades: Stoltenberg

NATO doing more that it has for decades: Stoltenberg

NATO leaders will celebrate 70 years of the military alliance and discuss future strategies during a summit next month in London.

ECONOMY Turkish defense giants to grow in 2019

Turkish defense giants to grow in 2019

Significant defense sector players in Turkey wants to close the year with annual increases, according to their chairmans' speeches on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes Shane Larkin breaks all-time EuroLeague record

Anadolu Efes' Shane Larkin breaks all-time EuroLeague record

Anadolu Efes star Shane Larkin broke a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague record by scoring the most points in a single game on Nov. 29.