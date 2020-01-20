Turkish Cyprus to continue drilling in licensed areas, minister says

NICOSIA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will conduct energy drilling through the licenses it granted to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation, the country's deputy prime minister and foreign minister has said.

“The TRNC will of course drill in the licensed areas we gave the Turkish Petroleum in the past. Nobody can deny that the Turkish Cypriot nation has the right among the mentioned areas,” Kudret Özersay told reporters on Jan. 19.

“Thus, just as the Greek Cypriot side is drilling with the licenses it gives to companies, we will also drill through licenses we give to Turkish Petroleum.”

Turkish Cyprus did not issue those licenses “for nothing,” he added.

All interested parties should cooperate on natural gas as soon as possible in the Eastern Mediterranean, he said.

Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson for Turkey's Foreign Ministry, said earlier on Jan. 19 that the Turkish drillship Yavuz is headed to license area G south of the island of Cyprus for its third drilling operation in line with the licenses granted to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation in 2011 by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish Cyprus vows to defend rights

Separately, the Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Jan. 19 that they will do everything to protect their rights with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry decried Greek Cyprus' “excessive rhetoric” as well as its “hijacker” mindset that rejects all proposals for cooperation.

The statement said Greek Cyprus continues to try to dominate the entire island with false sovereignty claims as well as to fight steps taken by the Turkish side to protect their rights.