Turkish Cyprus to continue drilling in licensed areas, minister says

  • January 20 2020 09:33:00

Turkish Cyprus to continue drilling in licensed areas, minister says

NICOSIA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Cyprus to continue drilling in licensed areas, minister says

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will conduct energy drilling through the licenses it granted to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation, the country's deputy prime minister and foreign minister has said.

“The TRNC will of course drill in the licensed areas we gave the Turkish Petroleum in the past. Nobody can deny that the Turkish Cypriot nation has the right among the mentioned areas,” Kudret Özersay told reporters on Jan. 19.

“Thus, just as the Greek Cypriot side is drilling with the licenses it gives to companies, we will also drill through licenses we give to Turkish Petroleum.”

Turkish Cyprus did not issue those licenses “for nothing,” he added.

All interested parties should cooperate on natural gas as soon as possible in the Eastern Mediterranean, he said.

Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson for Turkey's Foreign Ministry, said earlier on Jan. 19 that the Turkish drillship Yavuz is headed to license area G south of the island of Cyprus for its third drilling operation in line with the licenses granted to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation in 2011 by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish Cyprus vows to defend rights

Separately, the Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Jan. 19 that they will do everything to protect their rights with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry decried Greek Cyprus' “excessive rhetoric” as well as its “hijacker” mindset that rejects all proposals for cooperation.

The statement said Greek Cyprus continues to try to dominate the entire island with false sovereignty claims as well as to fight steps taken by the Turkish side to protect their rights.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey deploys drill ship off south Cyprus

    Turkey deploys drill ship off south Cyprus

  2. Libya players agree to respect arms embargo, push cease-fire

    Libya players agree to respect arms embargo, push cease-fire

  3. Work starts on high-speed metro to Istanbul Airport

    Work starts on high-speed metro to Istanbul Airport

  4. Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

    Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

  5. Turkish judicial system in trouble  

    Turkish judicial system in trouble  
Recommended
At least 13 wounded in violence in Baghdad, officials say

At least 13 wounded in violence in Baghdad, officials say
Richest 2,000 people own more than 4.6 bln combined

Richest 2,000 people own more than 4.6 bln combined
Hundreds wounded in weekend of Lebanon clashes

Hundreds wounded in weekend of Lebanon clashes

Prosecutors, defense lay out arguments for Trumps impeachment

Prosecutors, defense lay out arguments for Trump's impeachment

China confirms 139 new cases of pneumonia over weekend, virus spreads to new cities

China confirms 139 new cases of pneumonia over weekend, virus spreads to new cities
SpaceX says picture perfect test paves way for human mission

SpaceX says 'picture perfect' test paves way for human mission
WORLD At least 13 wounded in violence in Baghdad, officials say

At least 13 wounded in violence in Baghdad, officials say

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds during clashes with anti-government protesters overnight and on Jan. 20 morning in Baghdad, wounding at least 13 demonstrators and prompting authorities to close key streets and thoroughfares leading to the city center, officials said.

ECONOMY Tea exports soar 15 percent in 2019

Tea exports soar 15 percent in 2019

Local growers shipped 4,000 tons of tea to 110 countries last year to generate $15.3 million in export revenues, Anadolu Agency has reported, citing data from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association (DKİB).
SPORTS After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

Turkish Cyprus is hosting a FIFA and UEFA member country’s football team for camping for the first time in decades.