Turkish Cyprus hails ‘Turkey's resolute stance in E Med’

  • August 26 2019 09:21:00

Turkish Cyprus hails ‘Turkey's resolute stance in E Med’

KONYA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Cyprus hails ‘Turkeys resolute stance in E Med’

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is in cooperation with Turkey in furthering the national interests of the TRNC in the eastern Mediterranean, the country's prime minister said on Aug. 25.         

Speaking at a conference in Turkey's central province of Konya, TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar stressed that it would do its best for the continuation of Turkey's status as guarantor power on the island.       

Tatar underlined that it was "out of question" to remove Turkish guarantor power from the TRNC.       

"Turkey's resolute stance and support in the eastern Mediterranean gives us strength," said Tatar, referring to Turkey's activities in the region.       

The Greek side violated international law as well as the rights of Turkish Cypriots by making agreements with other states on searching for resources, he added.       

Noting that Turkey has the longest shoreline to the eastern Mediterranean, he said that neither Ankara's rights nor the those of the TRNC- which stem from international law- could be ignored.       

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area.       

Since spring this year, Ankara has sent two drilling vessels- Fatih and most recently Yavuz- to the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting the right of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC) to the resources of the region.       

Turkey's first seismic vessel, the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa, bought from Norway in 2013, has been conducting exploration in the Mediterranean since April 2017.       

Athens and Greek Cypriots have opposed the move, threatening to arrest the ships' crews and enlisting EU leaders to join their criticism.       

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus' annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.       

The decades since then have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries-Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. - ended in 2017 in Switzerland.       

Cyprus, Turkey, Ersin Tatar

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

    Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

  2. Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

    Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

  3. Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists

    Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists

  4. Erdoğan and AKP dissidents likely to engage in a stormy row

    Erdoğan and AKP dissidents likely to engage in a stormy row

  5. 'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

    'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage
Recommended
Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria
Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties

Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties
YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM

YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM
Turkish president to visit Russia next week

Turkish president to visit Russia next week
WORLD Warplanes dump water on Amazon

Warplanes dump water on Amazon

Brazilian warplanes are dumping water on the burning forest in the Amazon state of Rondonia, responding to a global outcry over the destruction of the world's largest tropical rain forest.
ECONOMY Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz has invested more than 1 billion euros (around $1.1billion) since 2008, Tolga Gürkan, the chairman of the executive board of Allianz Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Istanbul football powerhouse Fenerbahçe on Aug. 24 evening defeated Başakşehir 2-1 in an away game during stoppage time.