Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

The Turkish Cyprus Foreign Ministry has described the EastMed Pipeline Project agreement signed by the Greek Cyprus, Israel and Greece as the latest hostile and provocative attempt to exclude the Turkish Cypriot people and Turkey from the energy equation in the region.

In a written statement issued on Jan. 3, the ministry said that the project was economically illogical and unfeasible.

It said that attempts by the Greek Cypriot side which constantly aimed to exclude or isolate the Turkish Cypriot people was a reflection of the Greek Cypriot side’s selfish mentality which believed that Turkish Cypriots did not have a say on matters concerning the future of this island and that it can take one-sided decisions without having to consult anyone.

The ministry said that the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades’ latest remarks proved that the Greek Cypriot side was insincere towards reaching a settlement on the island and that it used the negotiations process as a cloak and stage to play its own game.

“The Greek Cypriot leadership needs to understand that the Turkish Cypriot people will never make any concessions from its political equality, sovereignty and rights nor will it bow to those who ignore these,” the statement read.

It said that the agreement signed by Greek Cyprus, Israel and Greece for the 2000 km EastMed Pipeline Project which will cost €10bn to complete was aimed at nothing more than creating a false impression

“The project which has been criticized by Greek Cypriot political parties for being nothing more than a fantasy is the newest addition to efforts by the Greek Cypriot leadership to create and raise tensions on the island and the region,” the statement added.

This is the mentality we are talking about when we say that the Greek Cypriot leadership does not desire to share power and wealth with Turkish Cypriots, the foreign ministry said.

It pointed out that the mentality pursued for the sake of gaining points and creating false impressions will only serve to raise tensions in Cyprus and the region.

“We shall continue our efforts for stability and cooperation despite the ongoing provocations,” the statement concluded.