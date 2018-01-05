Turkish Cypriots to head to ballot boxes for early general election on Jan 7

  • January 05 2018 12:26:00

Turkish Cypriots to head to ballot boxes for early general election on Jan 7

NICOSIA
Turkish Cypriots to head to ballot boxes for early general election on Jan 7

Turkish Cypriots will head to the polls on Jan. 7 for early general elections to elect its 50 parliamentary deputies.

Four-hundred candidates from eight parties and nine independent candidates will be competing for the 50 seats in parliament in the vote.

The eight parties running in the election are the National Unity Party (UBP), the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), the Communal Democracy Party (TDP), the Democrat Party (DP), the Peoples’ Party (HP), the Communal Liberation Party-New Forces (TKP-YG), the Nationalist Democracy Party (MDP), and the Renaissance Party (YDP).

An election threshold of five percent is in effect in Turkish Cyprus, where there are 190,551 voters on the electoral roll.

A majority of the deputies (16) will come from the capital Nicosia (Lefkoşa) while Famagusta (Gazimagusa) will be represented by 13 deputies. Kyrenia (Girne) will be represented by 10 deputies, Tricomo (İskele) by five, Morphou (Güzelyurt) by four, and Lefka (Lefke) by two.

The election campaigns of the parties and their candidates are ongoing and are expected to end in the capital Nicosia on the afternoon of Jan. 6.

Since the last general elections held in January 2013, Turkish Cyprus has had three coalition governments led by three different prime ministers.

The current UBP-DP coalition government is headed by Prime Minister Hüseyin Özgürgün.

Turkish Cypriots, ballot boxes, general election

MOST POPULAR

  1. There is ‘serious chain of plots in US,’ Erdoğan says over Turkish banker verdict

    There is ‘serious chain of plots in US,’ Erdoğan says over Turkish banker verdict

  2. Turkey-US relations worsen amid secret diplomacy

    Turkey-US relations worsen amid secret diplomacy

  3. Turkish people distant from native minority languages: Project

    Turkish people distant from native minority languages: Project

  4. Turkey’s defense contractor ASELSAN inks $92.5 mln deal

    Turkey’s defense contractor ASELSAN inks $92.5 mln deal

  5. Turkey prepares extradition request for former police investigator in US

    Turkey prepares extradition request for former police investigator in US
Recommended
Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border: State media

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border: State media
Trump lashes out at bombshell book after failing to block release

Trump lashes out at bombshell book after failing to block release
Peru’s Fujimori leaves clinic as free man, reigniting anger over pardon

Peru’s Fujimori leaves clinic as free man, reigniting anger over pardon
North and South Korea to talk Jan 9, Japan warns remain vigilant

North and South Korea to talk Jan 9, Japan warns remain vigilant
‘Don’t fear death,’ China’s Xi tells army

‘Don’t fear death,’ China’s Xi tells army
‘Bomb cyclone’ pounds eastern US, four reported dead

‘Bomb cyclone’ pounds eastern US, four reported dead
WORLD Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border: State media

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border: State media

Saudi Arabia on Jan. 5 intercepted a ballistic missile over the kingdom’s south near the border with Yemen, state media reported, hours after Yemeni rebels said they had launched an attack.
ECONOMY Turkey awards missile system study to Franco-Italian group, Turkish firms

Turkey awards missile system study to Franco-Italian group, Turkish firms

Turkey took a step on Jan. 9 toward closer defense cooperation with France and Italy with a contract for a study into the development and production of a long-range air and missile defense system.
SPORTS Warriors win over Rockets in clash of top powers

Warriors win over Rockets in clash of top powers

Stephen Curry’s 29 points and a triple-double from Draymond Green propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 124-114 NBA victory over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 4.