Turkish Cypriots 'fully' back Turkey on terror fight

  • October 17 2019 10:10:00

ANKARA
Turkish Cyprus will "fully" back Turkey's rightful fight against terrorism, Turkish Cypriot's top diplomat said on Oct. 16.

"As a deputy prime minister and foreign minister, I want to stress once again that my government and nation fully and completely back the Republic of Turkey and its nation on their rightful fight against terrorism. No one doubts that," Kudret Özersay told the members of Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee.

"Turkish Cypriot will also back Turkey's steps to ensure its borders security and territorial integrity in the future," Özersay said.

"The two countries have historical and emotional ties," he noted. 

"We have strong and deep relations," he added.

‘No one has the right to go overboard and insult Turkish Cypriots’

“Politics can be criticized, there is nothing more natural than this. President, vice president and ministers can be criticized for things they might have or might not have done. There is no reason to create a victimhood from this, to enter a plaintive state," said Özersay according to the statement he released on his social media on Oct. 16.

"However, no one has the right to go overboard and insult Turkish Cypriots and the representatives elected with the will of this community, nor to wear out the positions of this government," he added.

"Unfortunately, the policy and manner taken up is especially damaging to the relationship between the TRNC and Turkey as well as damaging to the image of Turkish Cypriots in eyes of those at Turkey," he said.

 

Operation Peace Spring,

