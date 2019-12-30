Turkish Cypriot PM slams Greek side's cooperation with Haftar

  • December 30 2019 09:55:04

NICOSIA-Anadolu Agency
The Greek Cypriot Administration's cooperation with East Libyan-based commander Khalifa Haftar is unacceptable, the prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said on Dec. 29.

"In order to usurp the rights of Turkey and the TRNC, the Greek Cypriot cooperation with General Khalifa Haftar -- who is fighting against the government in Libya, which is recognized by the world -- is a non-acceptable position," Ersin Tatar said in a statement.

Saying that the TRNC is closely following developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Tatar stressed that with Turkey, they are decisive in protecting national and strategic rights.

Referring to a visit on Dec.28 to Greek Cyprus by Aguila Saleh Issa, the head of Libya’s parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk backed by Haftar, Tatar said it was anti-Turkey and showed the need to profoundly evaluate the TRNC's foreign policy.

Salih met with Greek Cypriot parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris and Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

Following the meeting, they claimed the maritime pact between Turkey and Libya violated international law. However, Libya’s Tripoli-based government condemned Syllouris' statement.

