Turkish Cypriot leader calls for dialogue in eastern Mediterranean

  • January 21 2020 16:00:18

Turkish Cypriot leader calls for dialogue in eastern Mediterranean

LEFKOŞA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Cypriot leader calls for dialogue in eastern Mediterranean

Turkish Cypriot leader on Jan. 21 said diplomatic methods should be used extensively in a bid to counter growing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Mustafa Akıncı's remarks came at the International Science Diplomacy Forum held in the capital Lefkoşa where he commented on the discovery of natural gas in the region and diplomatic ties with neighbors.

Akıncı said the region was at crossroads with regard to the natural gas issue and Greek Cypriots had two alternatives, either maintaining diplomacy of tension or move towards cooperation in the light of the scientific developments.

Referring to the agreement Greek Cypriots, Israel and Greece reached on the EastMed project early January, Akıncı said the project was not based on any concrete scientific reality and said diplomatic efforts in the region should be initiated in a bid to resolve dispute.

Many academics from the Turkish Cyprus and their international counterparts were present at the forum.

Turkish Cypriot leader says EastMed project costly, not conducive to Cyprus settlement
Turkish Cypriot leader says EastMed project costly, not conducive to Cyprus settlement

The 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) pipeline will be able to transfer between nine and 12 billion cubic meters a year from offshore gas reserves between Israel and Greek Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and other southeastern European countries.

Turkey argues that the Greek Cypriot government should not have started gas explorations before reaching a settlement in reunification talks with the Turkish Cypriots, and that the mineral wealth belonged to both communities.

It is estimated that the transfer cost of the natural gas would be three times cheaper if the pipeline passes through Turkey.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, Turkish Cyprus was founded.

The decades since then have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K., ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

MOST POPULAR

  1. UN warns of 'growing skepticism' over Cyprus deal

    UN warns of 'growing skepticism' over Cyprus deal

  2. Russia and Cyprus

    Russia and Cyprus

  3. 2009 airliner crash probe only told half story: Report

    2009 airliner crash probe only told half story: Report

  4. Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

    Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

  5. Libya's Haftar launches attack, tests peace summit

    Libya's Haftar launches attack, tests peace summit
Recommended
Ankara not ‘pessimistic’ about Libya, says foreign minister

Ankara not ‘pessimistic’ about Libya, says foreign minister
Turkey did its part, ball now in Moscow’s court, Erdoğan says

Turkey did its part, ball now in Moscow’s court, Erdoğan says
Turkish defense chief meets US Syria envoy

Turkish defense chief meets US Syria envoy
Top diplomat to run for 2020 Turkish Cypriot presidency

Top diplomat to run for 2020 Turkish Cypriot presidency
Nothing can be achieved by excluding other states in region, Turkish Cyprus FM says

Nothing can be achieved by excluding other states in region, Turkish Cyprus FM says
Support to join the EU stands at 60 percent

Support to join the EU stands at 60 percent
WORLD Trump rejects climate prophets of doom as Thunberg warns Davos

Trump rejects climate 'prophets of doom' as Thunberg warns Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 21 assailed environmental "prophets of doom", delivering an uncompromising message in Davos after Swedish teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg slammed government inaction on the climate crisis.    
ECONOMY Developer Emlak Konut targets $190 mln profit

Developer Emlak Konut targets $190 mln profit

Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company targets 1.13 billion Turkish Liras(around $190 million) of net income this year.
SPORTS After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

Turkish Cyprus is hosting a FIFA and UEFA member country’s football team for camping for the first time in decades.