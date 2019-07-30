Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

  • July 30 2019 09:48:00

Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

NICOSIA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premiers statements

The Turkish Cypriot foreign minister said on July 29 the Greek premier should not forget that Turkish military presence in Cyprus is because of a coup and an invasion attempt by Greece in the island.

Özersay's comments followed Greece's newly elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's earlier statement targeting Turkish army presence in the island, as he is paying a two-day working visit to the Greek Cypriot sector in his first visit abroad after taking the top office in Greece.

In a joint news conference with the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades on July 29, Mitsotakis said there would not be a solution to Cyprus issue as long as Turkish military forces stay on the island.

In response to Mitsotakis, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said those remarks of Mitsotakis are "very unfortunate".

"The presence of Turkish military here is a result and outcome of Greece's coup and invasion attempt. I suggest him [Mitsotakis] to never forget this fact," Özersay told Anadolu Agency.

Özersay said if Mitsotakis is after an illegal activity, he should look at the unilateral steps of Greek Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean which usurp the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.

The visit of Mitsotakis on the island comes amid tensions with Turkey and the TRNC over energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, with Turkey sending out two ships to seek out underwater resources.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the area.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus's annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries -- Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. -- came to an end without any progress in 2017 in Switzerland.

Turkey, Cyprus, Greece, özersay, Mitsotakis

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

    Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

  2. Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

    Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

  3. Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

    Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

  4. Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

    Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

  5. Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey

    Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey
Recommended
Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated
Irans vice president urges China, friendly countries to buy oil

Iran's vice president urges China, friendly countries to buy oil
Pakistani army plane crashes into homes, killing at least 18

Pakistani army plane crashes into homes, killing at least 18
Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies

Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies
Four dead in California shooting, including suspected gunman

Four dead in California shooting, including suspected gunman
Trump taps Rep John Ratcliffe to replace Coats as spy chief

Trump taps Rep John Ratcliffe to replace Coats as spy chief
WORLD Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups in the Altamira prison in northern Brazil on July 29 with 16 of the victims being decapitated, according to prison officials.
ECONOMY Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on July 30.
SPORTS Australia aims to pour cold water on Englands summer

Australia aims to pour cold water on England's summer

England is still basking in the glow of an epic World Cup triumph but if anything can throw cold water over its memorable summer it would be a first home Ashes series loss to Australia for 18 years.