Turkish cultural center inks deal with NBA team

  • January 30 2020 09:30:18

Turkish cultural center inks deal with NBA team

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish cultural center inks deal with NBA team

Turkey's state-run cultural institute on Jan. 29 announced that it has signed a deal with NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers to promote  Turkish culture.    

"We are truly honored to sign an agreement with Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs in terms of promoting Turkish culture," Halid Bulut, director of Yunus Emre Institute's Washington D.C. office, said on Twitter.         

"We also appreciate for the gesture they made, remembering the victims of the tragic earthquake in Elazığ and Malatya following our agreement," Bulut said, referring to the eastern provinces of Turkey where a 6.8-magnitude quake claimed 41 lives and injured more than 1,000 others.         

Under the deal, a cultural event featuring Turkish culture and cuisine will take place on April 11, when Turkish basketball player Cedi Osman's team Cleveland Cavaliers will face Ersan Ilyasova's Milwaukee Bucks.         

The Yunus Emre Institute is a public foundation that works to promote Turkey's language, history, culture and art to increase cultural exchange.     

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

  2. CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

    CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

  3. Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

    Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

  4. Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

    Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

  5. Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

    Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region
Recommended
Turkey’s arts and culture sector ‘may become its soft power’

Turkey’s arts and culture sector ‘may become its soft power’
Turkish Nobel laureate Sancar’s home to open as museum

Turkish Nobel laureate Sancar’s home to open as museum
Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art
Museum sheds light on Thracian civilization

Museum sheds light on Thracian civilization
Özdemir Asaf: A gentle poet

Özdemir Asaf: A gentle poet

Turkish pianist performs at events in South Africa

Turkish pianist performs at events in South Africa
WORLD Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syrias Idlib

Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib

At least ten civilians were killed when Russian warplanes hit residential areas in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, overnight, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 30.   
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Turkey's Central Bank on Jan. 30 announced its inflation forecasts for 2020-21 remain unchanged.
SPORTS Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Jan. 29 with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis.