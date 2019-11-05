Turkish court releases journalists Ahmet Altan, Nazlı Ilıcak

ISTANBUL

A Turkish court on Nov. 4 ordered the release of Ahmet Altan, a novelist and former editor-in-chief of Taraf newspaper, and Nazlı Ilıcak, a columnist and former parliamentarian, under judicial control.

Nazlı Ilıcak was sentenced to eight years and nine months and Ahmet Altan was handed 10 years and six months in prison for “aiding” FETÖ, the group widely believed to have orchestrated the July 2016 coup attempt. They were, however, released due to time served from Silivri Prison and Bakırköy Women's Prison, both in Istanbul.

Academic Mehmet Altan, Ahmet Altan’s brother who was previously released pending trial, was acquitted in the case.

Ahmet Altan and Mehmet Altan were taken into custody on Sept. 1, 2016 as part of the investigation launched into July 15, 2016 coup attempt. Mehmet Altan was detained on Sept. 22, 2016, while his brother Ahmet Altan was released.

But on Sept. 23, Ahmet Altan was also detained on charges of “being a member of an armed terrorist organization and attempting to overthrow the government of the Republic of Turkey or to prevent it from performing its duty.”

Ilıcak was also detained together with 16 journalists as part of an operation against FETÖ on July 30, 2016.