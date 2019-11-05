Turkish court releases journalists Ahmet Altan, Nazlı Ilıcak

  • November 05 2019 12:35:17

Turkish court releases journalists Ahmet Altan, Nazlı Ilıcak

ISTANBUL
Turkish court releases journalists Ahmet Altan, Nazlı Ilıcak

A Turkish court on Nov. 4 ordered the release of Ahmet Altan, a novelist and former editor-in-chief of Taraf newspaper, and Nazlı Ilıcak, a columnist and former parliamentarian, under judicial control.

Nazlı Ilıcak was sentenced to eight years and nine months and Ahmet Altan was handed 10 years and six months in prison for “aiding” FETÖ, the group widely believed to have orchestrated the July 2016 coup attempt. They were, however, released due to time served from Silivri Prison and Bakırköy Women's Prison, both in Istanbul.

Academic Mehmet Altan, Ahmet Altan’s brother who was previously released pending trial, was acquitted in the case.

Ahmet Altan and Mehmet Altan were taken into custody on Sept. 1, 2016 as part of the investigation launched into July 15, 2016 coup attempt. Mehmet Altan was detained on Sept. 22, 2016, while his brother Ahmet Altan was released.

But on Sept. 23, Ahmet Altan was also detained on charges of “being a member of an armed terrorist organization and attempting to overthrow the government of the Republic of Turkey or to prevent it from performing its duty.”

Ilıcak was also detained together with 16 journalists as part of an operation against FETÖ on July 30, 2016.

FETO,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

    Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

  3. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  4. Turkey, Russia ‘in talks on joint production of S-400’

    Turkey, Russia ‘in talks on joint production of S-400’

  5. Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation

    Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation
Recommended
Istanbul to become cruise hub with Yenikapı project

Istanbul to become 'cruise hub' with Yenikapı project

Turkey arrests Baghdadis sister

Turkey arrests Baghdadi's sister
Turkey, SNA arrest 287 ISIL terror suspects

Turkey, SNA arrest 287 ISIL terror suspects
Turkish cabinet slams US terror report for double standard

Turkish cabinet slams US terror report for 'double standard'
Turkey revives N Syria after clearing terrorists, says defense ministry

Turkey revives N Syria after clearing terrorists, says defense ministry
Turkey deals considerable blow to terrorists in Syria

Turkey deals 'considerable blow' to terrorists in Syria
WORLD N Korea says US terrorism blacklist hinders nuke diplomacy

N Korea says US terrorism blacklist hinders nuke diplomacy

North Korea said on Nov. 5 the U.S. redesignation of Pyongyang as a sponsor of terrorism is dimming prospects for nuclear diplomacy between the countries.
ECONOMY Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

Turkey's defense and aviation industry is expected to beat its export record by the end of 2019, according to datas

SPORTS Australia to announce gender parity pay deal

Australia to announce gender parity pay deal

The Australian women’s national football team will earn the same match pay as their male counterparts, according to reports