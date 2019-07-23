Turkish consumer confidence index down in July

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Confidence of Turkish consumers in the economy fell by 2% in July, Turkey's statistical authority said on July 23.

On a monthly basis, the index was valued at 56.5 in July, down over one point versus the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced.

In June, the consumer confidence index rose 4.3% to 57.6 from 55.3 in May.

The index value is jointly calculated by TurkStat and the Central Bank of Turkey through measurement of consumer tendencies.

In 2018, the index value hovered between 72.7 and 57.6 -- the highest being in July and the lowest in October.