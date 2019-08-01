Turkish conglomerate Sabancı appoints new CEO

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Major Turkish conglomerate Sabancı Holding announced on July 31 that it appointed Cenk Alper as its new CEO.

Current CEO Mehmet Göçmen's resignation was accepted by the holding's board of management, according to a statement posted on its public disclosure website.

Alper has been the president of Sabancı Holding Industry Group since 2017. He will take on his new job on Aug. 1.

The holding is among Turkey's top companies, valued at 20.1 billion Turkish liras ($3.6 billion).

