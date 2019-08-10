Turkish company constructs Rwanda’s indoor stadium

  • August 10 2019 11:05:00

Turkish company constructs Rwanda’s indoor stadium

KIGALI- Anadolu Agency
Turkish company constructs Rwanda’s indoor stadium

Rwanda inaugurated a new events and indoor sports facility Friday that was constructed by Turkish construction company Summa.

The record six-month constriction boast a multi-purpose facility in Kigali that is arguably among the top 10 largest indoor venues in Africa and the biggest in the Eastern Africa region.

The state-of-the-art 10,000-seat complex will host major sporting and cultural events, including basketball, tennis and volleyball as well as conferences, meetings and concerts, according to the Rwandan Sports Ministry.

Chief Technical Officer for the project, Ugur Murat Altun, told the media ahead of Friday’s launch that construction was completed July 5 after starting Jan. 18.

President Paul Kagame inaugurated the facility and commended the Turkish contractor for completing the project in record time without compromising quality.

“I want to thank those who built this arena, Summa Company of Turkey, who built this arena in only six months. They worked day and night. And that is how we should all learn to work: fast and producing quality,” said Kagame.

He also commended the President of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors Masai Ujiri who reportedly brought the idea of developing basketball to Africa and advanced it with the league’s commissioner, Adam Silver.

The Rwandan leader noted the new facility should not just be a decoration in the city because it was built to host the best basketball players in Rwanda and Africa- to train, play and win games.

The complex sits on 301,00 square feet (28,000 square meters) with a parking lot for more than 600 vehicles.

It features 13 eateries, six changing rooms, a fitness center, a media hall and a doping control room.

“This is a great asset to Rwanda’s sports,” basketball enthusiast Jonah Munyagishari told Anadolu Agency. “Rwandans, especially youth, should take advantage of this facility to develop their sports talents.”

The construction of the area offered jobs to 1,700 workers, 70 percent were Rwandans and the rest from Turkey, according to the country’s sports authority.

The arena is scheduled to host the 2021 FIBA Men's Africa Basketball Championship.


Turkey, Rwanda, stadium

MOST POPULAR

  1. Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

    Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

  2. Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

    Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

  3. Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria

    Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria

  4. Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

    Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

  5. Syriac Christians hail Turkey's initiatives

    Syriac Christians hail Turkey's initiatives
Recommended
10 Turkish sailors abducted off Nigeria released

10 Turkish sailors abducted off Nigeria released

Turkish, Pakistan parliament speakers discuss Kashmir

Turkish, Pakistan parliament speakers discuss Kashmir
Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria

Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria
Turkey slams US sanctions against Venezuela

Turkey slams US sanctions against Venezuela

Top US diplomat hails safe zone agreement with Turkey

Top US diplomat hails safe zone agreement with Turkey
Turkey strongly supports ASEANs vision: Brunei

Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei
WORLD North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea

North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea

North Korea on Aug. 10 extended a recent streak of weapons displays by firing what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, according to South Korea’s military.
ECONOMY Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June

Chicken meat production in Turkey fell by 1.3% year-on-year in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 8.
SPORTS Bayern launches cup defense amid scandals in German football

Bayern launches cup defense amid scandals in German football

Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich launches its 2019-2020 season as German Cup title holder in the first round this weekend, but the traditional season curtain-raiser will be overshadowed this year by a string of scandals rocking football in Germany.