Turkish cherry exports expected to hit all-time high

BURSA

Turkey’s cherry exports may hit a record high this year by reaching 85,000 tons with a value of $200 million, vice chairman of the Uludağ Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association (UYMSİB) said on June 27.

In an exclusive interview, Senih Yazgan told Anadolu Agency the producers are expecting a bumper crop of cherry this year.

“If we can get by the seasonal problems without difficulties, we believe a significant amount of cherry exports will be realized this year,” Yazgan said.

Total cherry exports—including sales to Russian markets—could even exceed 85,000 tons, after the diplomatic tensions with Russia eased, he added.

In the wake of a jet crisis, Russia banned imports of Turkish fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, oranges, apples, apricots, cabbage, broccoli, mandarins, pears, peaches, cucumbers, plums, strawberries, onions, cloves, and poultry.

With the ease of tension in bilateral ties with Turkey, Russia relaxed trade sanctions placed on the country during the summer of 2017.

“If it is achieved, Far East markets will be more accessible for Turkish products,” Yazgan said, pointing to the negotiations on a protocol update on exports to China.

According to the UYMSİB’s umbrella organization, the Uludağ Exporters’ Association (UİB), Turkey’s revenue from cherry exports rose 184 percent this January to May, compared to the same period last year.

The value of the country’s total cherry exports amounted to $53.8 million in the first five months of this year, up from $18.9 million over the same period last year.

UİB figures also showed the amount of cherry exports increased by 165 percent to 20,404 tons in the January-May period.

The highest export figure was recorded in 2016—amounting to 78,700 tons with a revenue of $182.7 million—and Turkey’s cherry exports totaled 65,000 tons last year while the yield was $159 million. In light of five-month data, it is expected that the country’s cherry exports will reach an all-time peak.