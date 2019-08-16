Turkish charity sends Eid meat to millions worldwide

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) distributed more than 453,000 portions of sacrificial meat to millions of needy families globally during Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday, according to an official. 

According to the Diyanet News website, the foundation’s Director-General, Mehmet Savaş Polat, said the meat was distributed as part of this year’s Eid operation.

The animals were sacrificed by Islamic methods across Turkey and 149 countries under the supervision of 6,500 workers and volunteers, Polat said.

Thanks to Eid, the foundation lent a helping hand to the needy from Yemen to Bangladesh, from Mongolia to Guyana and to Bangsamoro, which celebrated Eid independently for the first time this year, he said.

Over 2.2 million portions of qurban [sacrificial meat] have been delivered to the needy since 1993 thanks to people’s donations, Polat added.

