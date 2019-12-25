Turkish captain killed at Indian Ocean is buried in Istanbul

  • December 25 2019 13:30:00

Turkish captain killed at Indian Ocean is buried in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Turkish captain killed at Indian Ocean is buried in Istanbul

A captain of a Turkish-flagged cargo vessel sailing in the Indian Ocean was stabbed to death by the vessel’s greaser on Dec. 20. Two crew members who wanted to neutralize the murderer also were injured with knife strokes.

The vessel was at the sea after receiving its cargo from Semeran Port of Indonesia.

Forty-two-year-old Capt. Bora Ekşi, who graduated from İTÜ (Istanbul Technical University) Maritime Faculty in 1998, was killed while trying to break up a fight between the crew members, according to reports.

In the aftermath of the incident, the owner of the ship İnce Denizcilik issued a statement.

“All the necessary notifications were made to the Turkish Consulate and legal authorities. As of now, the Indian Coast Guard seized the situation and made the first response to the wounded, and they do not have a risk of death,” it said in the statement.

“Indian Coast Guard has boarded the ship, and the nearest suitable port has been searched for further judicial proceedings and medical examinations,” it noted.

“The suspect, who are thought to have family and financial problems, has been supported by the deceased captain during the time he was on board and tried to be integrated to the society,” it added.

Meanwhile, due to the legal and port restrictions of the countries, it was decided to direct the ship to Colombo port of Sri Lanka, according to Demirören News Agency.

While the ship was heading towards Sri Lanka, the murderer, who had been neutralized, was tied up on a bed with his hands and arms.

The body of Ekşi, which was brought to Istanbul Airport from the Colombo on Dec. 24, was taken by Ekşi’s father and his relatives.

After the autopsy at the Forensic Medicine Institute, Ekşi’s body was buried in İstanbul’s Üsküdar district.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

    Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

  2. Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

    Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

  3. 2020: The Year of Patara

    2020: The Year of Patara

  4. Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

    Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

  5. Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

    Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030
Recommended
Christians in Turkey celebrate Christmas

Christians in Turkey celebrate Christmas
Flash floods paralyze Turkey’s southern province of Adana

Flash floods paralyze Turkey’s southern province of Adana
Detention warrants out for 84 FETÖ-linked suspects

Detention warrants out for 84 FETÖ-linked suspects
Electric vehicles to be used instead of carriages in Princes’ Islands

Electric vehicles to be used instead of carriages in Princes’ Islands
Storm and rainfall hit western Turkey

Storm and rainfall hit western Turkey
Farmers alarmed as Gölbaşı Dam Lake in Turkey’s Bursa dries up

Farmers alarmed as Gölbaşı Dam Lake in Turkey’s Bursa dries up
WORLD Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 24 that Russia has got a strong edge in designing new weapons and that it has become the only country in the world to deploy hypersonic weapons.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in December

Sectoral confidence up in December

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors posted a rise in December, the country's statistical authority reported on Dec. 25.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.