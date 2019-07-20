Turkish banker moved to US immigration detention center

  • July 20 2019 10:44:46

Turkish banker moved to US immigration detention center

PENNSYLVANIA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish banker moved to US immigration detention center

A former Turkish banking executive who was released earlier on July 19 from a federal prison has been transferred to a U.S. immigration detention center for deportation, according to officials.

Officials Anadolu Agency contacted from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Mehmet Hakan Atilla is now in York County Prison in Pennsylvania.

An official from the prison confirmed to Anadolu Agency that he was there but did not give further information as to when he would be deported due to security concerns.

Atilla will remain in custody with ICE as he awaits a ruling in his deportation case.

He is expected to be sent to Turkey next week.

Atilla, 48, the former deputy director general at Turkish state lenderHalkbank, was arrested in March 2017 in New York for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Last January, he was found guilty by a jury in New York on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud but was acquitted of money laundering.

He was sentenced in May 2018 to 32 months in prison in the U.S. for violating sanctions on Iran.

However, the judge allowed the time he served after being arrested to be credited in the sentence.

Turkey has repeatedly criticized his conviction, calling it "politically motivated."

Atilla’s arrest came after Turkish businessman Reza Sarraf was arrested in 2016 in the U.S. for violating sanctions on Iran.

Sarraf then cooperated with prosecutors and gave testimony against Atilla, which was used to convict the Turkish banker.

Hakan Atilla, Halkbank, US, Turkey

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul court approves indictment of televangelist

    Istanbul court approves indictment of televangelist

  2. Turkish FM, US counterpart discuss F-35, S-400 by phone

    Turkish FM, US counterpart discuss F-35, S-400 by phone

  3. Turkish banker moved to US immigration detention center

    Turkish banker moved to US immigration detention center

  4. Man detained for killing Turkish consulate employee

    Man detained for killing Turkish consulate employee

  5. Turkey not to bow to sanctions on its drilling activities: VP Oktay

    Turkey not to bow to sanctions on its drilling activities: VP Oktay
Recommended
Italy’s Etna volcano erupts on Sicily, closing two airports

Italy’s Etna volcano erupts on Sicily, closing two airports
Iran probes British-flagged tanker seized after ’collision’

Iran probes British-flagged tanker seized after ’collision’
Saudi Arabia to host US troops

Saudi Arabia to host US troops

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha
Deemed dangerous, Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case

Deemed dangerous, Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case
WORLD Italy’s Etna volcano erupts on Sicily, closing two airports

Italy’s Etna volcano erupts on Sicily, closing two airports

Italy’s Mount Etna, Europe’s biggest live volcano, erupted overnight with lava flows and explosive burps, vulcanologists said on July 20.

ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Hundreds of Senegalese watch AFCON final in wedding hall

Hundreds of Senegalese watch AFCON final in wedding hall

Hundreds of Senegalese citizens living in Istanbul gathered on July 19 in a wedding hall to watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final between Algeria and Senegal.