Turkish athletes bag medals in Paralympic sports

  • September 24 2019 10:09:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish paralympic athletes claimed 21 medals -- including five gold -- last week during international tournaments.     

Turkish athletes won four gold and of a total of 11 medals at the European Para table tennis Championships, held in Sweden's Helsingborg.     

Two Turkish athletes, Abdullah Öztürk and Nesim Turan, met in the men's class four category final.     

Öztürk won the gold by beating Turan 3-2 in the final, said in a statement by the Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled.     

In addition, Nesim Turan, Merve Cansu Demir and Kübra Korkut won silver while Ali Öztürk, Ümran Ertiş and Neslihan Kavas won the bronze in the single's during the tournament.     

The Turkish team, with Ali Öztürk, Hamza Çalışkan and Ahmet Nihat Yıldırım, defeated France 2-0 in the men's class five to claim the gold.     

Another Turkish team, in which Abdullah Öztürk, Nesim Turan and Süleyman Vural beat Poland 2-0 in the men's class four also won the gold.     

In the women's class 9-10, Turkey, with Ümran Ertiş, Merve Cansu Demir and Neslihan Kavas, also defeated Poland 2-0 and won the gold.     

Busra Ün won in the women's single tennis, at the Madainitennis Wheelchair Tennis Open after beating Ukrainian Olena Shyngaryova, Czech Ladislava Porizkova and Austrian Vanessa Jenewein 2-0.     

The tournament was held in St. Poelten, Austri.     

Two Turkish women swimmers also won medals at the World Para Swimming Championships 2019.     

Sümeyye Boyacı finished the 50-meter backstroke in 44.74 seconds at the championships held in London, bagging the silver medal.     

Sevilay Öztürk, another Turkish paralympic swimmer, won the bronze in the tournament.     

Turkish athletes with down syndrome, Ebru Acer and Sümeyra Türk, captured two silver medals at the ITTF-PTT European Para Table Tennis Championship.     

They became the first Turkish women athletes to win a silver medal in the organization's history.     

Separately, Turkish athletes won in a total of 10 medals at the International Para Badminton Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand.     

Turkish paralympic athletes claimed 21 medals -- including five gold -- last week during international tournaments.     