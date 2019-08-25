Turkish athlete headed for 2020 Olympics

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish athlete on Aug. 24 earned his golden ticket to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Yasmani Copello Escobar, 32, came fourth in the men’s 400-meter hurdle run in the Diamond League in Paris, clocking in at 48.47 seconds -- his best score of the season.

His performance got him a shot to compete among the world's best in 2020.

Norway's Karsten Warholm won the race with 47.26 seconds, while France's Ludvy Vaillant took second with 48.3 seconds, and Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands was third with 48.33 seconds.