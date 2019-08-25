Turkish athlete headed for 2020 Olympics

  • August 25 2019 12:42:02

Turkish athlete headed for 2020 Olympics

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish athlete headed for 2020 Olympics

A Turkish athlete on Aug. 24 earned his golden ticket to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Yasmani Copello Escobar, 32, came fourth in the men’s 400-meter hurdle run in the Diamond League in Paris, clocking in at 48.47 seconds -- his best score of the season.

His performance got him a shot to compete among the world's best in 2020.

Norway's Karsten Warholm won the race with 47.26 seconds, while France's Ludvy Vaillant took second with 48.3 seconds, and Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands was third with 48.33 seconds.

Turkey, Olympics, athlete, yasmani copello escobar

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

    'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

  2. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

  3. Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

    Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

  4. Traces of Zeus Temple found in ‘Pompeii of Anatolia’

    Traces of Zeus Temple found in ‘Pompeii of Anatolia’

  5. Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director

    Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director
Recommended
Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir
Seventeen Turkish athletes get quota places in Olympics

Seventeen Turkish athletes get quota places in Olympics
Turkish swimmer cross Tsugaru Strait in Japan

Turkish swimmer cross Tsugaru Strait in Japan
Messi made me better player, says Ronaldo

Messi 'made me better player,' says Ronaldo
Teen sensation Gauff eyes next act at US Open

Teen sensation Gauff eyes next act at US Open
Dovizioso confident ahead of Silverstone MotoGP

Dovizioso confident ahead of Silverstone MotoGP
WORLD EU leaders round on Trump over trade at G7

EU leaders round on Trump over trade at G7

EU leaders rounded on U.S. President Donald Trump over his trade threats on Aug. 24 as they arrived in the chic French seaside resort of Biarritz for a G7 summit overshadowed by trans-Atlantic tensions and worries about the global economy.
ECONOMY Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey, which holds 4.6% of the global contractor market, continues to be the world's second-biggest contractor, according to a report by a U.S.-based magazine. 
SPORTS Turkish athlete headed for 2020 Olympics

Turkish athlete headed for 2020 Olympics

A Turkish athlete on Aug. 24 earned his golden ticket to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.