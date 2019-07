Turkish athlete comes 2nd in 400-meter hurdles

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish athlete Yasmani Copello Escobar on July 20 came second in the men's 400-meter hurdles of the Diamond League in London.

The 32-year-old Cuban-origin athlete finished in 48.93 seconds, which is his best score of the season.

Norwegian Karsten Warholm won the race in 47.12 seconds, while American Amere Lattin took the third place at 49.18 seconds.