Turkish army sets up first observation post in Idlib

ANKARA

Turkey’s military announced on Oct. 20 that it has set up its first observation post in Idlib to monitor the ceasefire between the Syrian army and opposition groups as part of the creation of de-escalation zones inside Syria under the Astana process.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said in a written statement that the first observation point in Idlib was established on Oct. 13 and works for more observation points are continuing.

It is believed that Turkey will establish a total 14 observation spots inside Syria with the participation of around 500 troops.

The TSK began its cross border operation on Oct 8 after a deal brokered in Astana on Sept. 15 between Turkey, Russia and Iran. The de-escalation zone in Idlib will take place with Turkey observing the truce inside Idlib province and Russia from outer Idlib.

The operation is being carried out within the rules of engagement agreed by three guarantor countries of the Astana process, read the TSK’s statement.