Turkish army sets up first observation post in Idlib

  • October 20 2017 10:22:00

Turkish army sets up first observation post in Idlib

ANKARA
Turkish army sets up first observation post in Idlib

Turkey’s military announced on Oct. 20 that it has set up its first observation post in Idlib to monitor the ceasefire between the Syrian army and opposition groups as part of the creation of de-escalation zones inside Syria under the Astana process.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said in a written statement that the first observation point in Idlib was established on Oct. 13 and works for more observation points are continuing.

It is believed that Turkey will establish a total 14 observation spots inside Syria with the participation of around 500 troops.

The TSK began its cross border operation on Oct 8 after a deal brokered in Astana on Sept. 15 between Turkey, Russia and Iran. The de-escalation zone in Idlib will take place with Turkey observing the truce inside Idlib province and Russia from outer Idlib.

The operation is being carried out within the rules of engagement agreed by three guarantor countries of the Astana process, read the TSK’s statement.

Turkey, Idlib, Syria

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara condemns harassment of Turkish Airlines passengers

    Ankara condemns harassment of Turkish Airlines passengers

  2. Galatasaray should change its name, says MHP head

    Galatasaray should change its name, says MHP head

  3. ‘Progress’ between US and Turkey on visa crisis: State Dept

    ‘Progress’ between US and Turkey on visa crisis: State Dept

  4. Erdoğan questions ‘sincerity’ of US partnership amid visa row

    Erdoğan questions ‘sincerity’ of US partnership amid visa row

  5. Turkish army sets up first observation post in Idlib

    Turkish army sets up first observation post in Idlib
Recommended
Turkish court releases prominent journalist Kadri Gürsel from jail

Turkish court releases prominent journalist Kadri Gürsel from jail

Probe launched into food poisoning of students in Turkey’s southeast

Probe launched into food poisoning of students in Turkey’s southeast

Turkish banker jailed in US wants 15 Turkish witnesses to testify in Iran sanctions case

Turkish banker jailed in US wants 15 Turkish witnesses to testify in Iran sanctions case

At least 1,000 passengers miss flights at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport due to data system breakdown

At least 1,000 passengers miss flights at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport due to data system breakdown
Ambitious project aims to reunite ancient city of Ephesus with sea

Ambitious project aims to reunite ancient city of Ephesus with sea
University entrance system radically changed in Turkey

University entrance system radically changed in Turkey
SPORTS ‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

International team captain Nick Price believes his “hodgepodge” band have the talent, and the fire, needed to prevent the United States from winning a seventh straight Presidents Cup this week.

WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
ECONOMY Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey will offer subsidies to A-group tourism operators of cruise ships bringing foreign tourists into the country in a bid to bolster visitor numbers which have fallen sharply due to a series of bomb attacks of 2016.