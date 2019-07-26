Turkish armored vehicle 'Hızır' scores first exports

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The first orders for a new Turkish armored combat vehicle have been received from Africa, said the company making the vehicle, Katmerciler.

The exports of the armored vehicle ''Hızır'' in 2019-2020 are worth $20.7 million (€18.60 million), said the company in a statement. The company did not supply the name of the country making the orders.

The Hızır's first order was received following the vehicle's initial use by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in protecting Turkish borders.

The vehicle was launched in November 2016 by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 3rd High-Tech Port expo of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD).

Turkish engineering product Hızır has the highest motor power in its class -- the tactical wheeled armored vehicles -- with its high maneuvering capability, 400-horsepower engine, resistance to mine and explosives, added the company.

The vehicle was developed according to NATO standards and approved by a foreign independent test institution after passing all performance and explosion tests.

It is sophisticated, low-cost and also has maintainability providing commanding control in several configurations including CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) defense, weapon carrier, ambulance, and scout.

Furkan Katmerci, Katmerciler's CEO, said: “Our contacts continue with many potential clients. We are determined to spread our brand to the world defense industry with Hızır's contribution.”

Katmerciler, founded in 1985, produces nearly 30 different types of equipment such as fire trucks, environmental vehicles and defense industry-specific vehicles.