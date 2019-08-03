Turkish Airlines sign sponsorship deal with River Plate

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Airlines signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Argentinian football club River Plate.

The deal, starting from 2019-2020, will conclude at the end of 2021-2022 season, according to a statement from the national flag carrier on Aug. 2.

Official uniform of River Plate will feature the airline’s logo during next weekend match against Lanús on Aug. 4.

Turkish Airlines becomes the first airline to sponsor River Plate, famously known as 'The Millionaires'.

"We believe that this partnership enhances Turkish Airlines' interest in supporting athletics, which remind us of the passion and dedication and the importance of teamwork to achieve success," said Ilker Ayci, Turkish Airlines' chairman.

The Turkish flag carrier has sponsored UEFA Euro 2016 as well as prominent football clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Founded in 1901, River Plate are one of two biggest football clubs in Argentina.

River Plate have won the Primera División championships a record 36 times. Domestic achievements also include 11 National cups, with the 2017 Supercopa Argentina as the most recent cup.

In international arena, its achievements include four Copa Libertadores, one Intercontinental Cup, one Supercopa Sudamericana, one Copa Sudamericana, three Recopa Sudamericana, one Copa Interamericana and one Suruga Bank Championship.